

Hi Huskies!

I’d like to take a second to welcome the University of Connecticut’s class of 2027 to campus! My name is Maddie, and I’m the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Campus.

While I feel practically ancient now in my senior year at UConn, in the fall of 2020 I was in your position as a fresh-face “on campus,” — almost. I put “on campus” in quotation marks because I was virtual for the entirety of my first year. Yep, I promise it was as fun as it sounds. Why wouldn’t you want to take college classes via Zoom as a freshly-18-year-old? Doesn’t it make sense to just begin to learn what adulthood and freedom are, all from the suffocating comfort of your hometown, under the watchful eyes of your parents? Wouldn’t that be the dream?

All kidding aside, I’ve learned a lot so far in college, even virtually. I don’t think I could detail it all out in any sense of a coherent letter — really, I don’t know what I’ve learned. But one thing’s certain, I know I had to learn the hard way how to be flexible. Yes, it’s cheesy, and it’s definitely a far cry from my typical cynical demeanor, but it’s the truth. Things don’t always go according to plan. You have to learn to be okay with that. And truthfully, sometimes it works out for the better. Take it from me, a gal who joined The Daily Campus through a screen, from her childhood bedroom, and now has her own office on the second floor. Upgrades, people, upgrades.

Lastly, a quick plug: Join The Daily Campus! Everything we do is no experience required, and we’ve got a spot for everyone: writers, photographers, artists, designers, digital producers, photo producers, copy editors and delivery drivers. We’ve been waiting for you all summer, and we’re so glad you’re finally here! Check us out when you get a chance; you might just find that your niche on campus is tucked between Buckley and Moes.

From all of us here at the DC, welcome to campus! Good luck! Be safe! Learn lots! Have fun!



Peace and love,

Maddie